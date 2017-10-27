Arrest warrant issued for suspect in series of Kansas robberies

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement continue to investigate a series of robberies at Wichita area businesses the weekend of October 20 and are looking for the suspect.

Following an investigation, police believe one suspect 20-year-old Montre Eugene Robinson is responsible for the ten robberies, according to Detective Ted Naldoza.

The robberies occurred at similar types of convenience store or bargain, dollar store businesses, according to Naldoza. In most of the robberies Robinson either displayed a gun or indicated he had a weapon.

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County District Attorney charged Robinson on several counts of Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Robbery and issued felony warrants for his arrest.

Robinson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Robinson is asked to call Wichita Police or Crimestoppers.