ACLU of Kansas to host activist training in Hays

OVERLAND PARK -The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas will host an activist update and training in Hays on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event is part of the Kansas Coalition for Citizen Participation’s statewide We the People training tour.

The tour will take place in 13 counties across Kansas throughout early November to give concerned citizens the tools they need to increase citizen participation in our elections, the ACLU said in a news release.

“Citizen participation is the cornerstone to a healthy democracy, which is why it’s crucial that we take proactive measures to expand opportunities for Kansans across the state to have a voice and a vote in our elections,” the release said. “The We the People training will equip passionate Kansans with an understanding of current barriers to voting and explain ways they can work within their communities to make our democracy more accessible to all people in Kansas.”

The event will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Fort Hays State University’s Stouffer Lounge, Room 222.

Members of the public who wish to RSVP for the event should RSVP at https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/10721

The full We the People tour schedule is available here: https://www.aclukansas.org/en/news/aclu-kansas-embarking-13-city-training-tour