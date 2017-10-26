United Way Dine Out Day at Golden Q

Golden Q at 809 Ash, will be hosting the next United Way of Ellis County Dine Out Day on Wednesday, November 1st, from 10:00 a.m. to close!

A portion of the proceeds from the sales of the cheeseburger special will benefit the United Way and their partner agencies! There will fun social media activities. Come join the United Way and Golden Q!

Upcoming Dine Out Days for the United Way of Ellis County are:

November 7th – Pizza Hut at 1308 Vine from 5-8p

November 13th – Sip n Spin at 209 W. 10th from 10a – 10p

November 28th – Whiskey Creek at 3203 Vine from 5-8p

December 13th – Taco Shop at 333 W. 8th St. from 11a – 11p

Please come out to join these restaurants and the United Way of Ellis County!