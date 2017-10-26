Suspect wore "Louisville" sweatshirt, used knife in Kan. robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a person of interest in custody.

Just after 7 pm Wednesday, officers responded to 1313 SW 21st Street in Topeka for a report of a robbery at the Family Dollar, according to a media release.

It was reported that a tall, slim, black male entered the store wearing a sweat shirt reading “Louisville” brandishing a knife, demanding money.

The suspect did make off with cash and was last seen running south from the business. A person of interest was taken into custody a short time later on 27th street just east of Burlingame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Department or Crime Stoppers.