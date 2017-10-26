Silvia Gottschalk, age 61, of LaCrosse, KS, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at her home in rural Rush County. She was born on March 17, 1956 in Bamberg, Germany to Robert and Helga (Benker) Werth. They preceded her in death. Silvia attended Hays High School. She married Dennis Gottschalk on September 29, 1973 at the St. Joseph Church in Liebenthal, KS. Together they shared 44 years of marriage.

Silvia was a Certified Nursing Assistant for the Rush Co. Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed working in her yard, being a CNA and mostly important, her grandchildren. During the Summer and Fall months, Silvia loved cooking for the hired hands that helped out with the farm work and the Pheasant hunters during the Fall.

She is survived by her beloved husband of the home, Dennis Gottschalk; three daughters, Kerri Gottschalk Stecklein of Hays, KS, Shanon Gottschalk Herrman and her husband Glenn of LaCrosse, KS and Rhonda LaBarge and her husband Marty of Hays, KS; four brothers, Stan Werth of Wewahitchka, FL, Glenn Werth and his wife Michelle of Palmdale, CA, Kirk Werth and his wife Heather of Victoria, KS and Steve Werth and his wife Laurie of Schoenchen; one sister, Lisa “Chach” Werth Beilman and her husband Kenny of Hays, KS; six grandchildren, Jasmine Stecklein, Brett, Blake & Brooke Herrman, Emily & Haley LaBarge, as well as a loving extended family.

Funeral services for Silvia will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. 13th St., Hays, KS on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery.

A family conducted Rosary will take place on Sunday, October 29, at 7:00 PM followed by a parish vigil service at 7:30 PM both being held at the Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 2509 Vine St., Hays, KS 67601.

Visitation is from 4:00-8:00 P.M., Sunday, at Brock’s-Keithley Funeral Chapel & Crematory and from 9-9:30 A.M. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Silvia’s loving memory to the Rush County Memorial Hospital, 801 Locust St., LaCrosse, KS 67548. Contributions can be mailed or left with the funeral home.

To share a memory or to leave condolences, please visit www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be made via email at keithleyfuneralhomes@gmail.com.