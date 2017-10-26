Schneweis honored as Hays Master Teacher of the Year

Hays USd 489 Superintendent John Thissen congratulated the Master Teacher nominees for this school year at the school board meeting Monday.

The nominees were Jerold Harris, Hays High School; Kim Schneweis, Hays Middle School; Christine Weber, Rockwell; Jessica Groff, Wilson; Kim Schmeidler, Roosevelt; Jody Dinkel, Lincoln; and Dayna Crawford, O’Loughlin.

Schneweis was honored as the USD 489 2017-2018 Master Teacher of the Year.

“Thank you for your dedication to our students and to the teaching profession,” Thissen said.