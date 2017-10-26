Hays Post

LETTER: Bond issue is by the people, for the people

Bond elections do not occur in a vacuum, and as the Vision Team worked on this bond, we were painfully aware of the trust issues that Hays has with our school board. That’s precisely why a Vision Team was created with community members to offer input towards this bond.

As a result, a plan was developed that addresses the most pressing needs of our schools while still lowering the dollar amount of the bond from the last bond. There’s been plenty written about the content of this bond, but I feel that the process of developing this bond is worth noting.

Too often, these projects are top-down affairs developed behind closed doors with no input from the community, by a group of leaders who have vested interest in the project. However, that could not be further from the truth in this case.

From the beginning of the process, the scope and content of this bond was developed by a volunteer committee that was open to the public and composed of a variety of individuals from throughout the community. We worked in open meetings with input from anyone who chose to attend. We incorporated feedback from our educators, administrators, and community polling while deciding specific pieces of the bond. The content of this bond was exhaustively discussed and debated. Every project proposed in this bond is there for a specific, defensible reason that can be explained.

So I would ask any of you who don’t support this bond because you don’t trust the school board to reconsider and understand this bond was created by our community. Developing this bond was truly a grass-roots effort. It will greatly benefit our community if our citizens vote YES on Nov. 7.

Alaina Cunningham

  • Thoughts

    How can a vision group be created as to include all points of view? I’d have to think the group would tend to be like minded…how many people involved in the group were against the bond?

    Just because a vision group was involved does not mean the ‘people have spoken’.

    I think a smaller bond during the oil boom would have passed easily…at least some funds could have been made available.

    To ask for $90M is obsurd. The theory that it ‘cheaper’ to build now than in the future is a weak argument. You don’t put yourself in 30 years of massive debt with a shaky economy just ‘in case’ prices go up. Housing prices will go up in the future, but I doubt I’ll go out and build a $1M home soon.

    Trust is definitely not the only reason so many will vote no.

    • Vote yes!

      The point is the group was open to anyone. If no voters wanted their opinions and input they could come but most did not. You mention the objections but those are not what is heard from a majority. Many didn’t want a sales tax and this bond doesn’t have one. Ironically, many people now say they wish there was a sales tax component. This bond was carefully considered as to the needs of our district and fiscal responsibility was a huge part of what was chosen. The bond amount is $78.5 million, not $90. There is no way to please everyone and for you to say your speaking for the majority you must just be speaking with like-minded people.

      • vote YES

        Agreed! I tried to type something up, but you have said it much better than I could have!

        I am voting YES! I am voting yes because our schools are in need and those needs have been ignored much too long. I do not agree with one hundred percent of each and every piece of this bond, but that is definitely not a reason to vote no. I do very much agree that upgrades to our schools are needed and lots of those needs have been addressed in the plan. That far outweighs any opposing view I have on smaller details. There will never be upgrades done to our schools if we waited until everyone agreed 100%.

        VOTE YES for our community! VOTE YES for Hays!

      • Thoughts

        Thank goodness it will go to vote.

    • Hays parent

      Thoughts, my understanding is about 4 or 5 of the participants were originally “no” voters.

      Any and all “no” voters had the opportunity to participate; if they cared enough to show up to the well-publicized vision team meetings and really cared about crafting a better bond, they could have easily outnumbered those who participated.

      I commend Mrs. Cunningham and everyone who cared enough to participate, and make Hays a better place.

  • Thinking cut backs

    You talk about grass roots maybe that’s the key cutting back on sports might be a start the fleet of vehicles at the bus barn schools should be school first

    • vote YES

      They are already replacing buses. Stay in touch with what is actually going on. And get it out of your head because sports will never be eliminated.

      I am voting YES

      • Ur heads in the clouds

        Yep it’s just this kinda of thinking that has us where we are today we try to live beyond our means I run a business here in Hays it’s been rough the last several years we have had to layoff and continue to cut back so don’t tell me about it it can be done, so go cry somewhere else or maybe you would like to step up and fork over some of your money to me

        • Just Please Vote

          Maybe if you are a struggling business owner you should get off of the Hays post comments section in the middle of the day and work a little harder. I know I’m on here too but I’m not the one complaining about my business. Also if you think that updating schools that are far more outdated than most similar sized districts in the state is living beyond our means than you are the one with your head in the clouds. I’m am not saying i support the bond or that I will vote against the bond I just can’t stand your hypocrisy of your post.

        • vote YES

          If you think for one minute that eliminating sports is going to help this community prosper, then sir/ma’am, you are the one with your head in the clouds. There are lots of people like you, but there are also lots of people that would agree with me. Eliminating extra-curricular activities would force our small “dot” (as someone else stated on here) to be non-existent. That I guarantee. Imagine what that would be like for your business.

        • Hays parent

          I’d be happy to support any local business. I’m a big believer in buying local for food, clothing, vehicles, and just about anything else. Which is yours?

        • Concerned

          I guess you’ve spent all the Brownback tax break moneys you didn’t have to pay under his failed tax plan. You should have been able to hire more workers due to his tax plan.

    • HHS Alumni

      What kind of sports cuts are you referring too. Every sport at the high school has to fundraise just to have enough funds to compete. The gyms are used by every student at one time or another, the wrestling room at the high school is being used for musical practice right now, and if you have seen the football field at the high school you would know that funds haven’t been spent there. Academics are important, athletics are important and extra curriculars are important. But if you could please tell me what are all the athletic things that the district is spending money on I would love to hear them.

  • Guest

    There are more “no” voters than “yes” voters. Many of the “no” voters have specifically mentioned shorter term, less money, and no auditorium. These issues have all been ignored. Just because you thought you were being open minded; doesn’t make it so. My opinions have been received with ridicule, anger, and threats. Your job was to listen, compromise, and persuade “no” voters. When this bond fails again, it will be because of you and the rest of team. You had a responsibility to bring a bond that the majority could agree on and you failed miserably.

    • Hays parent

      Sorry guest, but not everyone is going to get everything they want in ANY bond. Every bond (schools or otherwise) is a product of some compromise. You’re quick to slam Mrs. Cunningham and lay any possible failure at her feet, but other than post on this site, what did YOU proactively do to help guide this process?

      Mrs. Cunningham is 100% correct in that every citizen was invited/encouraged to participate. Did you ever go to one of the eight 90-minute meetings and slog through the options? Participate in the polling? If so, I commend you.

      You represent one of 22,000 voices in Hays. There are probably 22,000 different versions of what a perfect school bond would look like. The $78.5M proposal has been endorsed by building administrators, classroom teachers, and scores of parents and 489 patrons (unlike the last bond). Several teachers have written op-eds in support. We should take their concerns into account.

      • Norsk

        I have a hard time believing every single person in the audience at these “Vision Group” meetings was pro bond? I have a feeling the vibe was – “if you are against it, you are wrong”
        So no one spoke out against the bond….be it the dollar amount, funds usage, loan terms, trust…..?? Were meeting minutes taken? It would be interesting to see them.
        This “wouldn’t it be nice” fallacy needs to stop…. Yes, I’d rather drive a Mercedes, but I’ll duct tape up the old Ford and trudge along…. We don’t have the revenue streams – we are a dot in Western KS.

        • Hays parent

          Every person there was pro-bond, to a point. The ‘no’ voters who attended the meetings were strong personalities who had no problem expressing their views. Even Mr. Wasinger said he wasn’t anti-bond, just opposed to the amount and scope.

          I don’t think minutes were taken, but you can re-read Hays Post and Hays Daily News articles from each of the meetings. From the meeting I attended, the articles were an accurate accounting of what was discussed.

  • just curious

    does anyone know how much it costs the school district to print and mail all the flyers we’ve received on this bond issue? or is it privately paid for? is there a cost to the school district to put this bond on a november election? also its been said if this bond fails the architects and engineers working on this will not be paid. is that true? has any monies been paid to the architects or engineers on this project? just curious

  • Good grief

    Well it’s evident that the poll has hit home we haven’t had the official vote yet and the crying has already ready started good grief