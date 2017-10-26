Hays Post

KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 10/26/17

Q. What does the papa ghost say to his family when driving?
A. Fasten your sheet belts.

Q. What is a ghost’s favorite mode of transportation?
A. scareplane.

 

