SW Kan. woman, 9-year-old hospitalized after SUV goes airborne

HASKELL COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 10:30a.m. Thursday in Haskell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford SUV driven by Suzanne R. Ortiz, 39, Ulysses, was eastbound on 50th Road four miles east of Sublette.

The vehicle entered the south ditch, struck a culvert, went airborne, and came to rest on its top facing southwest.

Ortiz was transported to Wesley Medical Center. A passenger Ortiz, Jazmine E. Ortiz, 9, Ulysses, was transported to the hospital in Garden City. Both were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.