Junior FHSU student, frat hope to ‘Pink Out’ Saturday’s football game

By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

Jesy Strnad, a junior in broadcasting, is partnering with his fraternity Alpha Gamma Rho to organize a Pink Out at Saturday’s Fort Hays State University’s football game.

The group is encouraging those attending the game to wear pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The game is at 2 p.m. Saturday against Emporia State.

Strnad has a special place in his heart for the cause. His mother, Jolene Strnad, 56, died of breast cancer a year ago. Strnad mother was sick for about three years before her passing, and her illness and death has been very difficult on his family, especially his father.

There was not a history of breast cancer in Strnad’s family.

He said he knows it means a lot to breast cancer survivors and those who have lost loved ones to breast cancer to see the support of the community.

Strnad organized a similar event at his high school, Republic County High School in Bellville, last year.

“I thought if there was anything I could do here in Hays, I would give it a shot,” he said.

One in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The instance of breast cancer goes up substantially after age 40, and both males and females can be affected.

For more information on breast cancer screenings, assessing your risk, and signs and symptoms visit the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s or Susan G. Komen Foundation’s website. Also talk to your physicians about self exams and mammography.