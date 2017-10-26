HPD arrest log, Oct. 16 to 18

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

——————————————

Kyran Braxton Zumwalt, 21, Wright City, Mo., was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 3700 block of Vine on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the misconduct of a child.

John Kenneth Rockey, 20, Hays, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 2800 block of Canal on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Douglas Edward Hoffman, 20, Hays, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Oct. 16 in the 700 block of East Seventh on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.