HPD Activity Log Oct. 25

The Hays Police Department responded to 7 animal calls and 10 traffic stops Wed., Oct. 25, 2017, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Suspicious Activity–500 block W 32nd St, Hays; 7:47 AM

Suspicious Activity–3800 block Butterfield Rd, Hays; 9:27 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–200 block E 21st St, Hays; 9:28 AM

Drug Offenses–1000 block Fort St, Hays; 9:28 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1300 block Allen St, Hays; 9:55 AM

Traffic/Driving Complaint–2200 block Wheatland Ave, Hays; 10:03 AM

Drug Offenses–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 12:36 PM; 1:12 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 9/24 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 9/19 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 9/15 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 9/1 5 PM

Theft (general)–400 block W 6th St, Hays; 2:30 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–200 block of E 11th St, Hays; 4 PM

Abandoned Vehicle–300 block W 12th St, Hays; 4:17 PM

Suicidal Subject–300 block E 23rd St, Hays; 4:29 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–2000 block Metro Ln, Hays; 7:43 PM

Juvenile Complaint–1200 block Fort St, Hays; 8:04 PM

Disturbance – General–400 block W 11th St, Hays; 11:46 PM

MV Accident-Property Damage–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 11:53 PM; 11:57 PM