HaysMed’s Convenient Care Walk In Clinic  to open Nov. 2

HaysMed, part of The University of Kansas Health System, will open its Convenient Care Walk In Clinic on Thursday, Nov. 2, at its new location at Big Creek Crossing. The multi-tenant building is located at the northwest corner of the property, where the former Montana Mike’s once stood.

Starbucks will occupy the other portion of the building.

“This will be a great location for our walk in clinic,” said Shae Veach, Vice President for Regional Operations and Marketing. “The parking is great and the office is located just off of Vine allowing for easy access for our patients who live in Hays or might just be visiting and need medical care.”

The 4,000-square-foot area will feature seven exam rooms, two procedure rooms, a large waiting room and easy check-in area. The individual registration offices afford patients more privacy when checking in at the clinic.”

The hours will remain the same, Monday through Friday 8 am to 7:30 pm, Saturday 9 am to 4:30 pm and Sunday 11 am to 4 pm. The clinic is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas but open 9 am to 4:30 pm for New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Christmas Eve, Labor Day and Fourth of July.

“We are very excited the new location afforded us the opportunity to be built to the specifications that we need for Convenient Care” Veach said. “The response to opening our walk in clinic two years ago has been so phenomenal that we expect to see even more patients once we move to this new location.”