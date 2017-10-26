Hays youth football teams will play for titles, honor longtime coach

Three Hays teams will play this weekend as the Pride of Kansas Football League season winds down. The league consists of 12 cities spanning from Burlington, Colo., to Ulysses, and from Norton and to Ellinwood.



The tournament started last Saturday and played through the weekend. Three of the five Hays teams made championship games. The fifth grade team made the third place game.



This Sunday, all games will be played at Lewis Field. Games kick off at 9am, and the last game is scheduled to start at 5pm.



The Hays teams play at the following times:



Hays Gamblers (5th grade) vs Colby for 3rd place at 10:30am

Hays Oilers (3rd/4th combined) vs Great Bend for 1st place at 2pm

Hays Gamblers vs Hays Outlaws for the 6th grade 1st place at 5pm



Also, at approximately 3:15 p.m., the PKFL will present an award to the family of Scott Clark who was killed in auto accident in August for Scott’s years of volunteering (spanning two decades) with Hays football as a coach.

— Submitted