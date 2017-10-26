Hays PD urging vigilance in wake of string of burglaries

By JONATHAN ZWEYGARDT

Hays Post

With the continued spike in vehicle burglaries in Hays, local law enforcement officials are asking the public for help.

According to Hays Assistant Police Chief Brian Dawson, there have been 70 vehicle burglaries reported since Sept. 1, with 58 of those reported in October alone.

The person or persons who are committing the burglaries are not breaking windows out, according to Dawson, instead they are looking for vehicles that are left unlocked.

Dawson said people should “make sure that they are locking their doors, on their homes and vehicles, obviously don’t leave any valuables in sight in a vehicle, because if it’s worth it that might go the extra effort to smash that window.

“They’re definitely going out looking for these vehicles with unlocked doors,” he added.

Dawson said the majority of the incidents have been reported in the south and southwest part of town, although there have been reports throughout Hays.

In recent months, Hays averaged about six vehicle burglaries a month but law enforcement officials believe the latest string of burglaries is a concerted effort by those responsible.

According to Dawson, cash has been the most reported item taken but backpacks and electronics have also been taken.

The Hays PD also received the report of a home burglary Tuesday morning in the same area of a vehicle burglary in the 2700 block of Thunderbird Drive.

Dawson said they do not know if they are connected but they are “not ruling that out” because of the vehicle burglary in the area. But they are encouraging people to lock the doors to their homes as well as their cars.

According to Dawson, the residents were at home at the time of the burglary.

The Hays PD has ramped up its patrols in the early morning hours, Dawson said, but they are also asking that people report anything suspicious.

“If anybody has any information or has observed anything suspicious or just not sure about, please call,” Dawson said. “It’s going to be tips from the community and stuff like that that is really going to help us out here.”