Hays-area kids invited to upcoming local Halloween events

By C.D. DESALVO

Hays Post

With Halloween right around the corner, kids in the Hays area have a chance to show off their costumes before the big night on Oct. 31.

The annual Mall-O-Ween Kid Fest is Sunday, Oct. 29, at Big Creek Crossing in Hays. The event is sponsored by Big Creek Crossing and the Fort Hays State University Collegiate DECA, an on-campus organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

The event will feature games, a kids costume contest and an inaugural pet costume contest for families with cats and/or dogs.

Send your favorite costume pictures to Hays Post’s first Halloween Photo Contest for a chance to win even more prizes!

Registration for the kids costume contest will begin at 11:30 a.m., the contest will start at 12:30 p.m. and will be judged by the Tiger Debs dance team of FHSU.

Games will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. after the costume contest. Chelsie Andrews, the Mall-O-Ween Committee chair for FHSU Collegiate DECA, said the games are put on by various FHSU student organizations.

“The games are hosted by nonprofits or student organizations on campus, and it is a fundraising event for them,” said Andrews. “Each organization comes in with their own idea for a game and then kids purchase a ticket for $1 and go around and play at the different booths that the organizations have set up.”

Registration for the pet costume contest opens at 1:30 and the contest will be at 2.

The annual Sternberg Museum Halloween Spooktacular, in collaboration with Eagle Communications, is Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Sternberg Museum in Hays. This is an opportunity for young children to dress up in their costumes and get off to a safe start to Halloween. There will be multiple booths for the kids to experience as well as complimentary candy and toothbrushes for the trick-or-treaters.

“The event is for elementary school age kids but we tend to get the younger kids,” said Darrah Steffen of the Sternberg Museum. “It is more like an alternative to trick-or-treating and a safe place for the kids to come so that they’re not out on the streets.”

The event will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Eagle TV. The parade of trick-or-treaters will be replayed on Eagle Channel 14 and 614, now broadcasting in high-definition. DVD’s will also be available for sale after the event.

