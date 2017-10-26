FHSU wrestling selected third in MIAA Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Fort Hays State wrestling team was picked third in the 2017-18 MIAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, released on Wednesday (Oct.25).

Nebraska-Kearney tops the poll as the favorite to win. The Lopers, the MIAA Tournament champion five straight years, received four first-place votes just ahead of Central Oklahoma, the defending MIAA dual champion, which received the other two first-place votes. Lindenwood was tabbed fourth and rounding out the final two spots are Central Missouri and Newman.

It will be a young team again for the Tigers as they have several new wrestlers looking to shine on the mat. Returning this year is All-American sophomore Brandon Ball who finished sixth at the NCAA Championships last season. Also returning are a pair of sophomores, Greg Tooley and Christian Lance, who reached the NCAA Championships but dropped out one round before qualifying for All-American status.

The Tigers will open up the season with the annual Black and Gold scrimmage on Thursday (Nov. 2) at 7 p.m.

Below is the complete MIAA preseason poll:

2017-18 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Nebraska-Kearney (4) 24

2. Central Oklahoma (2) 22

3. Fort Hays State 16

4. Lindenwood 14

5. Central Missouri 9

6. Newman 5