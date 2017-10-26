FHSU women’s soccer remains at No. 8 in NCAA Central Region Rankings

The Fort Hays State Women’s Soccer team remains at No. 8 in the NCAA Region Rankings released on Wednesday (Oct. 25). The Tigers have claimed the eighth spot in now both set of rankings this season. The Tigers are 8-5-3 overall so far in their first season under head coach Blake Reynolds with just two regular-season MIAA matches remaining.

Fort Hays State remains one of four schools from the MIAA in the top eight of the Central Region rankings. Central Missouri has captured the No. 1 spot for the second-consecutive release at 16-0 overall. Missouri Western moved up to No. 3 at 14-2-0, while Northeastern State slides up to No. 5 at 13-2-0. FHSU defeated Missouri Western earlier this season, but fell recently to Northeastern State. The Tigers also tied the No. 6 team in the region, Augustana (S.D.) in a neutral site match earlier this year. Six teams are selected to compete in the Central Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

Fort Hays State advanced to the Central Regional Final of the NCAA Tournament last year, where it faced Central Missouri. The Tigers and Jennies were co-champs of the MIAA last year in the regular season.

Below are the NCAA Central Region Rankings for October 25, 2017.

Rank Team Division II Record In-Region Record

1 Central Missouri 16-0-0 16-0-0

2 Bemidji State 13-0-2 13-0-2

3 Missouri Western 14-2-0 14-2-0

4 Minnesota State 13-2-1 13-2-1

5 Northeastern State 13-2-0 13-2-0

6 Augustana (S.D.) 10-2-4 10-2-4

7 Oklahoma Baptist 11-1-2 11-1-2

8 Fort Hays State 8-5-3 8-5-3