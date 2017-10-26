FHSU instructors present their book at international congress

FHSU University Relations

Fort Hays State University’s Pandora Rupert Bolt, instructor of leadership studies, and Andrew Bolt, instructor of English, recently presented their paper, “The Value of Decentralized Approaches to Environmental Regulation,” at the second Mediterranean International Social Sciences Congress.

Pandora and Andrew Bolt are faculty in FHSU’s China partnership with Shenyang Normal University Center for International Business.

The conference, hosted by the International Vision University in Gostivar and its partners in Turkey, Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, was held at the Hotel Metropol in Ohrid, Macedonia. Presenters from around the Balkans and scholars from the larger European community, Asia and North America were featured at the conference.

“Over the last four years we have presented at conferences in Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, always with the goal of gaining international insight on the topics of primary concern to our leadership and business students in China,” said Pandora Bolt.

“As teachers in the international programs at FHSU, we feel it’s our duty to ensure that our scholarship represents a truly global perspective on the issues that tomorrow’s leaders will have to address,” she said.