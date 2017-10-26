Felix R. Wasinger, 93, of Hutchinson, died October 25, 2017, at Pleasant Hills, Hutchinson. He was born July 24, 1924, in Catharine, to Jacob J. and Elizabeth (Miller) Wasinger. Felix and his seven siblings were raised in the Hays area. He graduated from St. John’s Military Academy. Following high school, Felix was on active duty in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he returned to Hays where he attended and graduated from Fort Hays State University and earned his business degree. He worked for the U.S. Treasury Department for 33 years. In retirement, Felix was a co-owner of Wheatland Printing and later worked as an independent business and tax consultant.

On May 19, 1951, he married Mildred B. Withers in Wichita. Together they raised their four daughters, Karen, Mary, Joan and Laura in Hutchinson. Mildred died April 3, 1999. Later, Felix married Esther Bauman.

Felix is survived by: daughters, Karen Washburn of Hutchinson, Mary Grotz and husband John of Houston, Joan Rosenberg and husband Mark of Lincoln, NE, Laura Lockee and husband Brad of Pierce, NE; stepdaughter, Kathleen Haseldon Chrisman of Rose Hill; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; infant children, Elizabeth Ruth Wasinger, Alan Gerard Wasinger; son-in-law, John Washburn and seven siblings.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Parish Rosary will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th St. Hays, with Father Earl Befort officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hays. Friends may call from 1-8 p.m. today at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Children Emergency Shelter Home, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.