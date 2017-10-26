Ellis County Sheriff’s activity log Oct. 24 – 25

10/24/2017

Out of County Criminal Transport, Topeka, 7:02 a.m.

Suspicious Activity, 2000 block East 8th Street, Hays 10:04 a.m.

Burglary/residence, 1300 block Highway 40, 10:11 a.m.

Burglary/business, 1300 block Highway 40, 10:42 a.m.

Cattle Out, 1600 block 230th Avenue, 12:28 p.m.

Motor Vehicle Accident with a deer, 1400 block Highway 183, 7:40 p.m.

10/25/2017

Abandoned Vehicle, Ellis County, 9:09 a.m.

Out of County Criminal Transport, Larned, 12:55 p.m.

Cattle Out, 700 block 40 Highway, Ellis, 1:31 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays, 5:19 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays 5:27 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays 5:28 p.m.

Warrant Service, 100 block West 12th Street, Hays 5:28 p.m.

Civil Transport, I70 westbound milepost 168, Victoria, 5:51 p.m.