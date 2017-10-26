Lifelong WaKeeney resident Albert “Bud” Malsam, age 89, passed away Monday, October 23, 2017 at Trego County Lemke Memorial Hospital Long Term Care, WaKeeney. He was born June 22, 1928 in rural Collyer, Kansas to George and Frances Clara (Keller) Malsam.

On August 19, 1950, Bud was united in marriage to Dora Lee Gano in Collyer, Kansas. They enjoyed eighteen years of marriage together until Dora Lee passed away on October 6, 1968. On April 17, 1971, he was married to Roseann Schmidt in Dodge City, Kansas. They were wed for forty-three years before Roseann passed away on April 9, 2015.

Bud owned and operated Malsam Terracing Company for many years. He designed and patented components used in the manufacturing of the Malsam Terracer. Bud also farmed throughout his adult life.

Bud enjoyed driving through the countryside, watching the wheat and milo in all phases of growth. He had a mental compass on these drives, where he would never be lost. He could tell you what county you were in based solely on the road surface. According to Bud every road “was a good road”, and could be traversed without difficulty regardless of your vehicle. Daily morning stops at the local coffee shop was also a favorite activity for Bud. The visits with his community peers were important to him. He will be dearly missed by many.

Survivors include a son, Doug Malsam (Laura) of WaKeeney; five daughters, Colleen Taylor of Litchfield Park, Arizona, Judy (Richard) Hearting of WaKeeney, Jody (Dan) Hoeffner of Las Vegas, Nevada, Micki (Roger) Hammer of Olathe, Kansas, and Vicki (James) Smith of Woodbury, Minnesota; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; a brother, George (Margaret) Malsam of Denver, Colorado; and four sisters, Georgia (Dick) Austin of Medicine Lodge, Kansas, Gerry Wildeman of Denver, Madeline (Joe) Gallagher of Ft. Collins, Colorado, and Lavetta (Tom) Kazda of Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dora Lee (Gano) Malsam; his second wife, Roseann (Schmitt) Malsam; and four siblings, Bill, Renilda, Lorina, and Alvin.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 27, 2017 at Christ the King Catholic Church, WaKeeney. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a parish vigil to be held at 7:00 p.m., all at the funeral home in WaKeeney.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trego Hospital Endowment Foundation (LTC or Assisted Living) or Christ the King Catholic Church. Contributions made to the organization may be sent to Schmitt Funeral Home, 336 North 12th, WaKeeney, KS 67672.

