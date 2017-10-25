Drink Specials On Wednesday! @ Gella’s Diner Lb. Brewing Company

Wednesday Special at Gella’s Diner & Lb. Brewing Company
117 East 11th – Downtown Hays, Kansas
WEDNESDAY:
$2 off starters (dine-in only), 4-6:00 p.m.
Cocktail Special, 4-6:00 p.m.
Seasonal Entrée: CUBAN BURGER
Gella’s steak ground burger topped with pulled pork, Swiss cheese, banana peppers and spicy mustard. $12.95
Pair with No. 03 Amber Ale.
