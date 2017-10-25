Village Tours New Orleans Coach and Cruise with Theresa Trapp

Eagle Radio of Hays is offering a special promotion with Village Tours traveling with on air announcer Theresa Trapp.

Embark on a 7-night cruise vacation to the Caribbean with Theresa Trapp from KHAZ 99.5 FM! The miles will go by quickly as we travel south to festive New Orleans on a bonafide winter escape. From here, board the magnificent Carnival Dream and visit the ports of scenic Mahogany Bay, Grand Cayman & Cozumel! Includes deluxe motorcoach transportation, cruise fare, luggage handling, transfers and meals onboard the ship. In addition, hotel stays in Bossier City (pre-cruise) & near Dallas (post-cruise) are included in this package. Join us today and escape the cold this winter!

Cost starts at just $1479 per person double occupancy. Call Village Tours at 785-625-3255 or go online to VillageTours.net before November to guarantee space on this trip.