Two HHS cross country runners at state meet Saturday

Two Hays High girls cross country runners made it to state at the regional cross country meet in McPherson on October 21st.

Sophomore Yesenia Maldonado qualified in 6th place with a running time of 21:50 and senior Tana Herreman qualified in 10th place with a running time of 22:13. Only the top 10 runners at regionals qualify for state as individuals.

The top three teams qualify for state as well which were Buhler, Chapman and Hugoton.

Maldonado and Herreman are headed to Wamego this Saturday October 28th to run the girls 4A State Cross Country.

