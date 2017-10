Grab your biggest bag and come to The Bricks in Downtown Hays for a fun and safe trick or treating environment! Over 60 participating businesses will open their doors to children of all ages.

Thank you to the Hays Daily News for organizing this event on The Bricks!

Participating Downtown Businesses will open their doors from 3-5 p.m. October 31st for your princesses, ninjas, ghouls, and super heroes!