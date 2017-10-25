POLL: Will you vote in favor of the proposed Hays USD 489 bond?

Advance voting in for the general election began Monday. On the Nov. 7 ballot for patrons of Hays USD 489 is a $78.5 million bond issue designed to improve facilities throughout the district.
Click HERE for information on the bond from USD 489.
Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video
Advance voting in for the general election began Monday. On the Nov. 7 ballot for patrons of Hays USD 489 is a $78.5 million bond issue designed to improve facilities throughout the district.
Click HERE for information on the bond from USD 489.