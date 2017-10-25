Pauline Marie Zerr, 89, of Oakley, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 23, 2017 in her home.

She was born November 24, 1927, in Ness County, KS, to Frank and Catherine (Dinkel) Pfeifer. On May 20, 1947 she married Clem A.J. Zerr at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Peter, KS. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together until Clem’s passing in 2014.

Pauline was a busy farm wife and mother always singing or humming church hymns while she went about her day. With her children at her side learning from her, she grew a large garden, raised chickens, milked cows, cooked and baked lots of goodies as well as always ready to help Clem on their farm whether driving silage truck, wheat truck, changing irrigation pipe, feeding the pigs, or taking hot meals and lunches to the harvest fields.

Whatever needed done to help Clem or one of her children, she was there. She was our inspiration and our strength, as well as underneath it all she had the biggest, most generous, caring heart. She and Clem retired in April of 2009 when they moved to Oakley. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary, Daughters of Isabella, and in her younger years, she was an active member of St. Mary’s Altar Society, Go-Getters EHU and Gove County Farmers Union.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sons, Duane (infant), David and Leroy Zerr; grandson, Marvin Miller and siblings, Albert (Jennie) Pfeifer, Alvin Pfeifer and Helen Zimmerman.

She is survived by seven children, Donald Zerr, of Grinnell, Geraldine Zerr, of Hays, Marietta (Tom) Plummer, of Oakley, Ruth (Donnie) Miller, of Dighton, Ella Dankenbring, of Kearney, NE, Duane Zerr, of Pittsburg and Elaine (Dale) Jones, of Council Grove; siblings, Clarence (Thelma) Pfeifer, Allen (Alfreida) Pfeifer, Lloyd (Linda) Pfeifer, Caroline Flax, Catherine (Felix) Heier, brother-in-law Jake Zimmerman and sister-in-law Anna Pfeifer and fourteen grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5 -7pm on Friday, October 27, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Oakley. Vigil service will be at 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00am on Saturday, October 28 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Oakley with burial following at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Grinnell. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic School, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Grinnell and Grinnell V.F.W. Auxiliary in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. Online Condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com