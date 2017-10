WICHITA, Kan. – The TMP-Marian boys soccer team gave the three-seed Trinity Academy all they wanted Tuesday night in Wichita. The Monarchs were tied 1-1 at the half but lost 3-2 in the first-round of the 4-1A state playoffs.

The Monarchs, who blanked Mulvane 10-0 in a play-in game Monday, ends their at 7-10.

Trinity Academy advances to the regional finals where they will host Hays High Friday at 7 pm in Wichita.

The Indians defeated Towanda-Circle 8-0 in their first round match Monday.