LuVerna K. Schmeidler, 87, Hays, died Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center.

She was born August 5, 1930 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of Joseph and Salomia (Wittman) Stroemel.

In 1948, she graduated from Victoria High School. She was united in marriage to Linus H. Schmeidler on September 14, 1957 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Walker. They celebrated 55 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on August 4, 2013. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Daughters of Isabella, worked at Travenol, and was a cook at St. Ann’s School in Walker and St. John’s New Horizons for many years.

Survivors include two brothers-in-law; Duane Klein and Edward Froelich, both of Hays and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers; Julius T. Stroemel and Marvin Stroemel and two sisters; Dolores Froelich and Edna Klein.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 am on Friday, October 27, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 215 W. 13th Street. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 on Thursday and from 9:00 am until 9:45 on Friday, all at Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine Street. A Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:00 pm followed by a parish vigil at 6:30 pm, both on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in LuVerna’s memory to St. Ann’s Cemetery in Walker, Kansas in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com