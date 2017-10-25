Kiwanis Club of Hays to help ‘Pack the Hays High Pantry’

For Kiwanis One Day, the Kiwanis Club of Hays has partnered with Hays High School to help raise funds for the Hays High School pantry. The HHS pantry was established in 2012 to help provide food, personal hygiene products, and school supplies to Hays High students and their families that cannot afford these items.

Last year, the pantry served 50 families over 530 times. The Kiwanis Club of Hays hopes to “pack the pantry” to ensure the needs of the students and their families are met.

In support of this effort, on Friday, Oct. 27, fans attending the Hays High vs. Wamego football game at 7 p.m. are invited to bring one or more items (see list of items above) or consider making a monetary donation to the Hays High Pantry. The monetary donation can be made in the form of a Walmart or Dillons gift card, cash, or a check made out to the HHS Pantry. The Kiwanis Club of Hays will have collection sites at entry gates to Lewis Field Stadium.

Those unable to attend the game can drop off their donation at the Hays High School office.

These activities are part of Kiwanis One Day, a global day of service that unites the entire Kiwanis family in service to our communities. The Kiwanis Club of Hays expected to join volunteers around the world in devoting hands-on service. Kiwanis International projects that the Kiwanis One Day event will contribute nearly one million service hours to communities around the world in just 24 hours.

“We are proud to join our fellow Kiwanis family members around the globe to participate in Kiwanis One Day, “said Todd Sandoval, Club President. “Kids need Kiwanis, in Hays and around the world, and this is our way of making sure kids in our community have what they need to thrive, prosper and grow.

