HPD arrest log, Oct. 12 to 15

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Richard John Seltmann, 46, Hays, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 1200 block of Main on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Donald Anthony Blackmon Jr., 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1100 block of Fort on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Corey R. Brown, 19, Hays, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Jeffry Albert Everett, 30, Alton, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 50 block of Main on suspicion of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Tiffany Carolyn Bennett, 28, Alton, was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 50 block of Main on suspicion of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of weapons.

Tyson Hunter Callaway, 23, Hays, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 300 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan Jeffrey Braun, 22, Hays, was arrested at 10:11 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 300 block of East Sixth on suspicion of drug distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Angelia Cannaday, 27, Hays, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 1000 block of East Highway 40 on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Earl Bruns Jr., 32, Bison, was arrested at 2:58 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 1000 block of East Highway 40 on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shane Robert Hawkins, 20, Hays, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 300 block of West Ninth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andria Grace Armstrong, 34, Hays, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 1300 block of Canterbury on suspicion of possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Blayze Amber Starr Scott, 18, Hays, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 700 block of Allen on suspicion of underage purchase/consumption of alcohol.

Brandon Deane Brown, 23, Hays, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1100 block of Ash on suspicion of criminal damage to property.

Nicholas Austin Frederick, 21, Topeka, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 800 block of Elm on suspicion of criminal trespass.

Ethan Mitchell Wiens, 22, Hays, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive on suspicion of domestic battery.

Jose Andres Luna Jr., 27, Hays, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Cody Pevey Armbrister, 23, Hays, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 500 block of East Eighth on suspicion of failure to appear.

Carl Patrick Kinderknecht, 55, Hays, was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 2000 block of Vine on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Christopher James Sanders, 43, Manhattan, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Logan Grant Berry, 21, Great Bend, was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 200 block of East Eighth on suspicion of possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and disorderly conduct.