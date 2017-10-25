Healing After Loss Nov. 7

“Healing After Loss”

This program offers mutual support for those who are healing from an adult loss in their lives such as a spouse, parent, sibling, or friend. This group gives emphasis to the particular needs and situation of each individual by sharing the strengths and knowledge that each person brings to the group. Many resources are available to the group through the CFLE library.

Socialization is an important part of this group’s activity and for anyone who is grieving. Stepping out into the reality of the workplace or society in general can be very difficult.

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2017

5:30pm-Dinner: JD’s Chicken |740 East 8th, Hays

7:00pm- Meeting at Center for Life Experience, 2900 Hall St., Hays