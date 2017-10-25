Hays USD 489 thanks community for donations

USD 489

Superintendent John Thissen thanked several groups for their donations to the district at the school board meeting Monday night.

Class of 1967 scholarship fund

The Hays High School class of 1967 recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

During their homecoming celebration, they had an auction to benefit a scholarship program that is solely funded by their class’ generosity.

In total the class was able to raise $5,489. These donations will be able to fund 10 $500 scholarships during the next five years, with two scholarships being awarded each year.

The class will continue the scholarship program with another fundraiser when it celebrates its 55th anniversary.

The scholarships will be released to the students through the USD 489 Foundation for Educational Excellence.

Astra Bank

Astra Bank in Hays donated $751 to the USD 489 Foundation for Education Excellence.

The money will be used to help students succeed in the classroom and various activities.

Cross Point Church

Members of the Cross Point Church in Hays recently held a supply drive to benefit the USD 489 Hope Pantry.

The donations received will help ensure the food and hygiene boxes prepared for students over the Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks will be a little fuller this year.

Dillons Community Rewards

Dillons in Hays recently released its contribution through the Dillons Community Rewards program. Several thousand dollars were distributed to the Hays Public Schools this week.

If you are not currently signed up with the Dillons Community Rewards Program, visit Dillons’ website and click on the community rewards tab to sign up your favorite school to receive a portion of your purchases today.