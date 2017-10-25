Hard freeze warning early Friday morning

NWS

Trego-Ellis-Ness-Rush-Hodgeman-Pawnee-Stanton-Grant-Haskell-Gray-

Ford-Edwards-Kiowa-Morton-Stevens-Seward-Meade-Clark-

Including the cities of WaKeeney, Pfeifer, Hays, Ness City,

La Crosse, Jetmore, Hanston, Larned, Johnson City, Ulysses,

Sublette, Satanta, Cimarron, Montezuma, Dodge City, Kinsley,

Lewis, Greensburg, Haviland, Elkhart, Hugoton, Liberal, Meade,

Plains City, Fowler, Ashland, and Minneola

1122 AM CDT Wed Oct 25 2017

…HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Hard

Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Friday.

The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect.

* TEMPERATURE…24 to 28 degrees.

* IMPACTS…Crops and sensitive vegetation may be damaged due to

temperatures around to a little below freezing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Hard Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are

imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.