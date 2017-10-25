Halloween Comic Fest Saturday in Hays

Red Wagon Comics, 1409 Vine, Hays, will be hosting Halloween Comic Fest Sat., October 28th.

Throughout the day we will be giving out a special free comic for trick-or-treaters. There will also be a costume contest with the grand prize being two free tickets to Kansas City Comic Con Nov. 10-12th.

Other prizes include posters, gift cards, and an original piece of art from local Marshal Star Webcomic artist Decorative Reality Studios.

For more information call 785-301-2265.

