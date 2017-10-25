Graveside conversations at historic Fort Hays

Join Historic Fort Hays for another free Sesquicentennial event! Scheduled tours will take you through the grounds to listen to the people from Fort Hays first hand. Plus, hear ghost stories that have taken place at the Fort.

Saturday, Oct. 28, 7-9 p.m. at Fort Hays Historic Site, 1472 Highway 183 Alternate