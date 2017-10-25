DOCTORS NOTE: Oct. 25

Over the past weeks, I have been working on legislation to help our farmers and livestock markets and recently was happy to introduce it in Congress. It is the Securing All Livestock Equitably (SALE) Act. This bill will ensure that sale barns across the country are afforded the financial protections and security that they deserve in a very complicated industry.

Every weekend for two years growing up, I spent my Saturdays working at a sale barn in El Dorado, Kansas. While that was hard work, today’s world of cattle farming is a little more complicated than when I was sorting heifers and steers.

Unfortunately, our friends at those sale barns are at times left holding hot checks. My bill will help protect those businesses and the producers working with them by setting up a trust until the original seller has been paid, ensuring that producers and livestock auctions have a legal recourse in the event of a dealer default and/or bankruptcy.

In the House

Roundtable in Ellis County

While in the district last week, I took the time to sit it on a roundtable with Ellis County business and community leaders (shown right). I enjoy having the opportunity to meet with and hear from the people in my district. T his was a valuable opportunity to discuss how the upcoming tax reform and the farm bill will directly impact those in Ellis County. This was yet another great reminder to me that decisions we make in Congress every day, impact the lives of Kansans.

Kansas Global Trade Services

Last week I had the honor of speaking at the US-EU SME Best Practices Workshop, hosted by Kansas Global Trade Services (shown right). As a member of both the House Small Business and Agriculture committees, I understand the profound impact trade has on my district and continue to advocate for free and fair trade opportunities. I would like to thank everyone that attended, and participated. It is great to see so many others as passionate about trade as I am!