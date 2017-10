(May 6, 1950 – October 23, 2017)

Funeral Service: Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home in Oberlin with Pastor Chris Nelson officiating

Burial: Big Timber Cemetery, rural Jennings

Memorial Fund: In his name

Visitation: Friday from 8:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., with the family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., and Saturday after 9:00 a.m.