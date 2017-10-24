Sunny, windy Tuesday

Today Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 37. West wind 7 to 17 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Wednesday NightClear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.