Quinter student helps ‘Put the Brakes on Fatalities’

KDOT

Quinter Elementary School student Dashiell Brown was recently named as one of three northwest Kansas winners in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s 2017 Put the Brakes on Fatalities poster contest.

Brown was selected as the winner of the 11 to 13-year-old age division and was awarded a bicycle and helmet from Safe Kids Kansas during a presentation held on Oct. 23 at Quinter Elementary School.

A total of 1,048 kids across Kansas ages 5 to 13 took the time to think about safety and participated in the contest. Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day is a nationwide effort to increase roadway safety and reduce all traffic fatalities and is recognized annually on Oct. 10.

For more information, visit www.ksdot.org/events/PutTheBrakesOnFatalitiesDay.