NW Kansas man hospitalized after rear-end crash

SHERIDAN COUNTY — A northwest Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Tuesday in Sheridan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Andrew R. Leavitt, 33, Colby, was eastbound on U.S. 24 nine miles west of Hoxie.

The pickup rear-ended a 2013 Kenworth semi driven by Tyler J. Kaus, 21, Seguin, that was turning northbound onto Sheridan County road 70W from U.S. 24.

Leavitt was transported to Sheridan County Hospital. Kaus was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.