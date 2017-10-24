Lt. Col. (Ret.) Vicki Ann Woldt

Vicki Ann Woldt passed into Heaven on August 17, 2017, in Bel Aire, Kansas. She was born on April 22, 1943, to Eldon and Phena VanCampen, formerly of Colby, Kansas.

Following graduation from Colby, she obtained her nursing degree at Mercy School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado. She enlisted in the Army Nurses Corp and served our country in various locations around the world including 13 months in Vietnam with the 7h Surgical Hospital in Xuan Loe. She continued her education at Catholic University in Washington, D.C., and retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1995.

She enjoyed her retirement with her companion, Pat Steinlicht, residing in Apache Junction, Arizona. Following the passing of Pat, she relocated to Bel Aire, Kansas to be near family.

Vicki is survived by her son, Michael Woldt of Fayetteville, North Carolina, her daughter, Eve Woldt, of Portland Maine, her brother, Mike (Connie) Vancampen, of Turon, Kansas, her nephew, Brian Vancampen of Pratt, Kansas, and niece, Lisa (Cole) Young of Frisco, Texas.

Cremation has taken place and a military memorial service are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28th, at Beulah Cemetery – Colby, KS .

Donations may be made to Kansas Honor Flight, P.O. Box 2371, Hutchinson, Kansas 67504.

Condolences: kersenbrockfuneralchapel.com