Phillips County resident LeRoy L. Braun passed away Sat., Oct. 21, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, NE at the age of 77.

He was born Oct. 27, 1939 in Ellis County, KS, the son of Leonard & Regina (Drieling) Braun. On Nov. 11, 1961, he married Thelma Chestnut in Logan, KS. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2013.

LeRoy is survived by two sons, Delton Braun of Phillipsburg and David Chestnut of Franklin, NE; five daughters: Regina Borthwick of Hays, KS, Rhonda Stegmaier and Roxie Braun, both of Phillipsburg, KS, Rolanda Capps of Kirwin, KS and Becky Davis of Waverly, NE; his brother, Donald Braun of Stockton, KS; his sister, Barbara Zimmerman of Hays, KS; 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct 27, at 10:30 a.m. in the SS Philip & James Catholic Church, Phillipsburg, with Fathers George Chalbhagam & Alvin Werth officiating. Burial will follow in the Marvin Cemetery, Glade, KS.

LeRoy will lie in-state on Wed. & Thurs. from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. in the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg. A Rosary service will be Thurs. evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the family receiving friends afterward from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the LeRoy L. Braun Memorial Fund. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.