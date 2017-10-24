Hays Post

Hays (KS) News, Opinion, Sports, Video

KZ Country Cheesy Joke of the Day 10/24/17

by Leave a Comment

khaz cheesy joke logo 20110802

Q: What type of music do mummies like to listen to?
A: Wrap music.

Q. Why do mummies have trouble keeping friends?
A. They’re too wrapped up in themselves.

 

Join fans of 99 KZ Country on Facebook:  http://www.facebook.com/99KZCountry

 

 

 