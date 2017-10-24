KS Republican Party chmn. & Sedgwick Co. clerk announces run for Sec. of State

WICHITA — Sedgwick County Clerk and Kansas Republican Party chairman Kelly Arnold is running for Kansas Secretary of State.

“I’m running to provide quality, efficient service to Kansas businesses and taxpayers. My experience as Sedgwick County Clerk along with my role supporting election officials all across the state gives me the right experience to serve as your Secretary of State.” Arnold said.

Kelly was sworn in as Sedgwick County Clerk in January 2009 and re-elected to his third term in 2016. Arnold is a member of the Kansas County Clerks and Election Officials Association, a network representing the clerks and elections officials in Kansas’ 105 counties. He has earned the designation of Certified Master County Clerk from the WSU Hugo Wall School of Public Affairs.

The Kansas Republican Party unanimously elected Arnold to a third term as chairman of the Party in February 2017. Arnold has run unopposed in all three terms’ chairman elections. In party leadership roles and as Chairman, Arnold is proud to have helped lead the party to a 32-0 record in federal and statewide races.

In addition to holding elected office, Arnold serves as Vice Chairman of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Board and is a member of the Board of Directors at Hillsboro State Bank. After graduating from McPherson High School, Kelly earned degrees in Business Management and Finance at Tabor College. A fifth-generation Kansan, Kelly makes his home in Wichita where he is a member of Pathway Church.

-SUBMITTED-