Kansas game wardens investigating shooting of antelope

ELKHART, Kan. (AP) — Kansas game wardens are asking for the public’s help to find those who killed two antelope and left them to rot in southwest Kansas.

Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism officials say game wardens found the dead animals Saturday in a field in Morton County.

The antelope were shot with a rifle out of season and left in the field. The agency says those responsible also drove through a freshly drilled winter wheat field to kill the antelope.

Anyone with information should contact Operation Game Thief at 877-426-3843.