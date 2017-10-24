Habitat for Humanity Vine & Dine set for Nov. 12

Hays Post

Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County will have its first Vine & Dine Food Festival fundraiser from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 on the main concourse of Big Creek Crossing.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $20 for two children ages 4 through 12 and children 3 and younger are free.

Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite at https://vine-dine.eventbrite.com.

Participating restaurants include Al’s Chickenette, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, Cancun Mexican Grill, China Garden, Dillons, El Dos de Oros Mexican Restaurant, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Gambino’s Pizza, Golden Corral, Golden Griddle, Gutierrez Cocina Mexicana, Hickok’s Steakhouse, Jalisco Restaurant, JD’s Chicken, Jimmy John’s Mokas, Osaki Japanese Restaurant, Pasta Jay’s Hays, Pheasant Run Pancake House , Popt! Gourmet Popcorn, Professor’s Steakhouse and Saloon, Sake2Me Sushi & Seafood Grille, Snow Cone Express, Soda Shoppe, Taco Shop, Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill, TK’s Smokehaus, Vernie’s Hamburger House, Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill.

Additional raffle prizes have been donated by Advanced Auto Parts, GameStop, G & L Tire and Automotive, Flowers by Frances, Merle Norman Cosmetics and more Hays merchants.

For more information, contact Habitat for Humanity of Ellis County at executivedirector@habitat elliscounty.org.