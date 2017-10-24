Phillipsburg resident Gertrude M. Kelly passed away Sun., Oct. 22, 2017 at the Phillips County Hospital in Phillipsburg, KS at the age of 99.

She was born Jan. 11, 1918 in Phillips County, KS, the daughter of Herman & Margaret (Himmelein) Merklein. She married Melvin Kelly on Feb. 27, 1946 in Stuttgart, KS. He preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2003.

Survivors include her sons, Warren Kelly of Phillipsburg and Kent Kelly of Wichita, KS; her brother, Ehrhart Merklein of Phillipsburg; 2 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 26, at 2:00 p.m. in the Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stuttgart, with Pastor Lee Bennight officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Phillipsburg.

Mrs. Kelly will lie in-state Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5 – 9 p.m. and Wed., Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. Online condolences to: www.olliffboeve.com.

Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel, Phillipsburg, is in charge of arrangements.