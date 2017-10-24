FHSU football up to No. 8 in D2Football.com poll

LIBERTY, Mo. – After moving up one spot in the AFCA Division II Poll on Monday, the Tigers moved up the same amount in the D2Football.com Poll, released on Tuesday (Oct. 24). The Tigers are No. 8 this week, while they are No. 7 in the AFCA Poll.

Unlike the AFCA Poll, where FHSU is among eight undefeated teams at the top of the list, the D2Football.com Poll has a pair of one-loss teams in front of FHSU. Those two teams, Ashland (No. 4) and Ferris State (No. 7) are in Super Region 3 along with FHSU. Indianapolis, which is No. 6 in the AFCA Poll, is No. 10 in the D2Football.com Poll. The D2Football.com Poll has five teams from Super Region 3 in the Top 10.

Northwest Missouri State remains No. 1 in both national polls. Central Missouri (No. 17) joins FHSU and NWMSU as MIAA schools in the Top 25 of the D2Football.com Poll.

Below is the D2Football.com Poll for October 24, 2017.

Team Record Previous

1 Northwest Missouri State 8-0 1

2 Indiana (Pa.) 8-0 2

3 Minnesota State 8-0 3

4 Ashland 7-1 5

5 Shepherd 7-0 6

6 Midwestern State 6-0 7

7 Ferris State 6-1 8

8 Fort Hays State 8-0 9

9 Texas A&M-Commerce 6-1 10

10 Indianapolis 8-0 11

11 Winona State 8-0 12

12 Central Washington 8-0 14

13 Sioux Falls 7-1 15

14 Grand Valley State 6-2 4

15 Assumption 7-0 16

16 Wingate 7-0 18

17 Central Missouri 6-2 20

18 Virginia State 7-0 21

19 Colorado Mesa 7-1 22

20 West Georgia 6-2 24

21 Humboldt State 6-1 25

22 CSU-Pueblo 6-2 23

23 West Alabama 6-2 13

24 Minnesota Duluth 6-2 NR

25 California 6-2 NR